JD Vance leans into chubby baby memes in bizarre Halloween videos

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance is being savaged online after he used a Halloween video to try to lean into infamous internet memes depicting him as a chubby bearded baby.

In a bizarre video posted to X, Vance dressed up as a chubby, long-haired baby version of himself, all while declaring that kids should "remember to say thank you."

"Happy Halloween everyone, remember to say thank you while you trick or treat!" Vance wrote on X alongside a video of himself wearing a wig of long, curly brown hair.

In the video, the VP opens a door and looks into the camera, delivering more or less the same line. It then cuts to him spinning around in circles under a purple light while the Twilight Zone theme plays in the background.

The post leans not only into the many long-haired baby memes, but also into jokes that emerged after Vance's public spat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he repeatedly told him he "didn't say thank you."

Doubling down on the joke, Vance replied to Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna – who asked if he'd wear a "MAGA sombrero" for Halloween – by stating that he's "already got a costume."