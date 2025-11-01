JD Vance leans into chubby baby memes in bizarre Halloween videos
Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance is being savaged online after he used a Halloween video to try to lean into infamous internet memes depicting him as a chubby bearded baby.
In a bizarre video posted to X, Vance dressed up as a chubby, long-haired baby version of himself, all while declaring that kids should "remember to say thank you."
"Happy Halloween everyone, remember to say thank you while you trick or treat!" Vance wrote on X alongside a video of himself wearing a wig of long, curly brown hair.
In the video, the VP opens a door and looks into the camera, delivering more or less the same line. It then cuts to him spinning around in circles under a purple light while the Twilight Zone theme plays in the background.
The post leans not only into the many long-haired baby memes, but also into jokes that emerged after Vance's public spat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he repeatedly told him he "didn't say thank you."
Doubling down on the joke, Vance replied to Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna – who asked if he'd wear a "MAGA sombrero" for Halloween – by stating that he's "already got a costume."
Democrats mock JD Vance's Halloween antics
Democrats quickly latched onto the opportunity to launch a series of posts trolling Vance's Halloween costume.
"POV you're a brand-new IKEA sectional," the Democrats' official X account wrote, sharing a closeup selfie of Vance wearing the wig and making a clear reference to rumors that the VP once had sex with a couch.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has made a habit of brutally trolling President Donald Trump, Vance, and other MAGA figures, also decided to jump in on the fun.
Sharing a meme Vance posted which reads "Can you hear the screaming," Newsom quipped, "Yeah it’s children running through strawberry fields to escape your goons."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@VP