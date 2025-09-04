JD Vance heckled while paying respects to Minneapolis shooting victims

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Vice President JD Vance was heckled by dozens of protesters calling for gun reform as he went to pay his respects at the site of last week's school shooting in Minneapolis.

On Wednesday, Vance and his wife Usha were visiting the Annunciation Catholic Church, where a shooter opened fire on school students in the pews last week, when they were approached by a crowd of protesters.

The group, which called on President Donald Trump's administration to ban assault weapons, included a number of local residents and even the family members of some of the victims.

Video footage from the scene showed a group of people lining the street as they waved signs and flags while Vance's motorcade passed through.

"This is your job. Protect our kids," one sign read, while another said, "When you pray, move your feet."

Vance's office revealed to the Associated Press that the couple met with family members of the victims, including those of the two children who died, as well as the school principal and the pastor of the parish.

"I have never had a day that will stay with me like this day did," Vance told reporters after the meeting.