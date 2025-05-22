JD Vance slams checks and balances as "profoundly wrong"

Rome, Italy - Vice President JD Vance recently dismissed the idea that part of the Supreme Court's role is to check the power of the executive branch and the president.

During a recent interview, Vice President JD Vance argued that the idea that the Supreme Court should check the power of the president is "profoundly wrong." © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an event in New York earlier this month, Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts told an audience that part of the court's role within the judiciary branch is to "check the excesses of Congress or of the executive," which requires "a degree of independence."

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the vice president said Robert's comments got his attention, and argued, "I thought that was a profoundly wrong sentiment."

"The other half of his job is to check the excesses of his own branch," Vance said.

"You cannot have a country where the American people keep on electing immigration enforcement and the courts tell the American people they're not allowed to have what they voted for," he added.

In recent months, countless federal judges and the Supreme Court have ruled against parts of President Donald Trump's aggressive deportation agenda.

The administration has refused to grant migrants their constitutional right to due process, and, in some instances, have largely ignored court orders.