JD Vance and Marco Rubio announce plans for inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV

Washington DC - The White House said Thursday that Vice President JD Vance will lead a US delegation to the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV – the first American pontiff.

VIce President JD Vance (l.) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio (r.) are due to attend the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP, Tiziana FABI / AFP & Umit Bektas / POOL / AFP

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, will be joined by his Hindu wife Usha Vance and Catholic Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Vatican ceremony on Sunday.

Born in Chicago as Robert Francis Prevost, Leo was selected by fellow cardinals last week to lead the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, with many surprised at the choice of an American.

Pope Leo, prior to his elevation, had criticized President Donald Trump's administration over its harsh rhetoric and approach to immigration.

Trump and Vance nonetheless welcomed the selection of an American pope.

"Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election! I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!" Vance wrote on X after his election.