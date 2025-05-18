JD Vance to meet with Italy's Meloni and EU chief amid Trump tariffs
Rome, Italy - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will host a three-way meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later on Sunday, her office announced.
The 3:30 PM meeting "will focus on relations between the European Union and the United States, as well as on the main issues on the international agenda," Meloni's office said.
All three attended the inauguration mass on Sunday morning at the Vatican for Pope Leo XIV.
President Donald Trump's tariffs on the European Union are likely to be top of the agenda in the meeting.
Trump said on May 9 that he hoped to meet the "fantastic" EU chief, saying that the bloc wanted to "make a deal very badly" on reducing tariffs.
The meeting also comes two days after the first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than three years, which failed to produce a truce.
The European Union and EU member Italy have both strongly supported Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was also at the mass at the Vatican, where he shook Vance's hand – their first meeting since a public clash at the White House on February 28.
Cover photo: Collage: Leon Neal / POOL / AFP, Mandel NGAN / AFP & Andreas SOLARO / AFP