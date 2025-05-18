JD Vance to meet with Italy's Meloni and EU chief amid Trump tariffs

Rome, Italy - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will host a three-way meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later on Sunday, her office announced.

US Vice President JD Vance (c.) is due to meet with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen (l.) and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday. © Collage: Leon Neal / POOL / AFP, Mandel NGAN / AFP & Andreas SOLARO / AFP

The 3:30 PM meeting "will focus on relations between the European Union and the United States, as well as on the main issues on the international agenda," Meloni's office said.

All three attended the inauguration mass on Sunday morning at the Vatican for Pope Leo XIV.

President Donald Trump's tariffs on the European Union are likely to be top of the agenda in the meeting.

Trump said on May 9 that he hoped to meet the "fantastic" EU chief, saying that the bloc wanted to "make a deal very badly" on reducing tariffs.

The meeting also comes two days after the first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in more than three years, which failed to produce a truce.

The European Union and EU member Italy have both strongly supported Kyiv.