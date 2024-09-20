Jill Stein clarifies her views on Russia, Syria, and Israel in new campaign statement
Boston, Massachusetts - Dr. Jill Stein's presidential campaign has released a new statement clarifying the Green Party nominee's position toward the leaders of Russia, Syria, and Israel.
"After a recent interview which did not provide the opportunity for nuanced and serious discussion of important and controversial topics, we want to take this opportunity to clarify our stance on key issues, particularly any misunderstandings regarding our comments about [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and [Syrian President] Bashar al-Assad," the campaign statement read.
"Our campaign condemns both Putin and Assad as war criminals responsible for immense suffering and devastation. Putin's military intervention in Syria, supporting Assad's brutal suppression of the Syrian people's uprising, is a stark example of his disregard for human rights."
The message follows a recent interview with Mehdi Hasan on Zeteo News, in which the host probed Stein about a 2015 statement on her website reading: "The US should be working with Syria, Russia, and Iran to restore all of Syria to control by the government rather than jihadi rebels."
Stein has said that the text was not approved. It was deleted in 2016 and replaced with an apology.
"As advocates of peace and human rights, we condemn all war criminals, including Vladimir Putin, Bashar al-Assad, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, and many others who are responsible for untold human suffering," the Stein campaign has now stated.
"We condemn [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu in the strongest terms for his ongoing atrocities in Gaza, which amount to genocide and war crimes."
Jill Stein campaign emphasizes the need for diplomacy
In their exchange, Hasan challenged Stein to label Putin a war criminal just as she has done with Netanyahu.
"What we said about Ukraine is that his invasion of Ukraine is criminal. It's a criminal and murderous war," she responded.
Hasan continued to press Stein on whether Putin is a war criminal, to which she replied, "In so many words, yes, he is."
During the tense back-and-forth, Stein appeared to be trying to explain her philosophy and approach toward diplomacy and peace-building, but struggled to complete her thoughts amid the host's rapid-fire interruptions.
The White House contender elaborated on these ideas in her latest statement: "The urgency of current global conflicts and the rising threat of nuclear war make dialogue essential, even with those who we believe have committed grave crimes. [...] This philosophy does not mean ignoring war crimes or human rights abuses; rather, it acknowledges the necessity of engaging with adversaries like Putin to de-escalate tensions and work toward peaceful resolutions."
The Stein campaign went on to explain why it believes the violence in Palestine demands a different kind of response.
"Netanyahu stands out among war criminals," the statement said. "The US, as the primary backer of Netanyahu's military campaigns, holds the power to end his assault on Gaza and bring him to account. This is not a matter of diplomacy but of the US electorate exercising its responsibility by voting for leaders with the political will to act."
"We are seeking the White House precisely to bring about the change that America and humanity so desperately need. Our campaign is committed to a foreign policy based on diplomacy, human rights, and international law."
Cover photo: REUTERS