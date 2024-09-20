Jill Stein clarifies her views on Russia, Syria, and Israel in new campaign statement

Boston, Massachusetts - Dr. Jill Stein 's presidential campaign has released a new statement clarifying the Green Party nominee's position toward the leaders of Russia, Syria, and Israel.

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein speaks during a pro-Palestine rally on the sidelines of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"After a recent interview which did not provide the opportunity for nuanced and serious discussion of important and controversial topics, we want to take this opportunity to clarify our stance on key issues, particularly any misunderstandings regarding our comments about [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and [Syrian President] Bashar al-Assad," the campaign statement read.

"Our campaign condemns both Putin and Assad as war criminals responsible for immense suffering and devastation. Putin's military intervention in Syria, supporting Assad's brutal suppression of the Syrian people's uprising, is a stark example of his disregard for human rights."

The message follows a recent interview with Mehdi Hasan on Zeteo News, in which the host probed Stein about a 2015 statement on her website reading: "The US should be working with Syria, Russia, and Iran to restore all of Syria to control by the government rather than jihadi rebels."

Stein has said that the text was not approved. It was deleted in 2016 and replaced with an apology.

"As advocates of peace and human rights, we condemn all war criminals, including Vladimir Putin, Bashar al-Assad, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, and many others who are responsible for untold human suffering," the Stein campaign has now stated.

"We condemn [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu in the strongest terms for his ongoing atrocities in Gaza, which amount to genocide and war crimes."