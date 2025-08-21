Eric Adams suspends campaign advisor over bizarre bribe attempt

New York, New York - An advisor to New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been suspended from his re-election campaign after she apparently tried to bribe a reporter with a chip bag full of money.

An advisor to Eric Adams' re-election campaign has been suspended after she reportedly gave a journalist a bag of money at a recent event. © Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The City, Katie Honan, a journalist with the outlet, attended an event in Harlem on Wednesday for the opening of Adams' new campaign office.

At one point, Honan spotted Winnie Greco, a former City Hall advisor to Adams and a current volunteer liaison for his re-election campaign.

The two agreed to meet at a nearby store, where Greco allegedly gave Honan what appeared to be a closed bag of chips and insisted she take it.

After parting ways, Honan discovered the bag contained at least one $100 bill and several $20 bills. She reached out to Greco to return the bag, but got no response.

The City eventually managed to get a hold of Greco, who repeatedly apologized and claimed it was "a culture thing."

"I just wanted to be her friend," Greco told the outlet.

"Can we forget about this? I try to be a good person. Please. Please. Please don't do in the news nothing about me," she continued.

Greco's attorney, Steven Brill, also spoke with the outlet, admitting the incident seems "strange," but insisted it was not a bribe.

"I assure you that Winnie's intent was purely innocent," Brill said. "In the Chinese culture, money is often given to others in a gesture of friendship and gratitude. Winnie is apologetic and embarrassed by any negative impression or confusion this may have caused."