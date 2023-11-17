Jimmy Carter's wife Rosalynn enters hospice care

Plains, Georgia - The wife of former US president Jimmy Carter , Rosalynn, has entered hospice care at her home in the southern state of Georgia, her family said Friday.

Former president Jimmy Carter (l.) and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter (r.) attend the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala on February 6, 2015. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The 96-year-old former first lady was diagnosed with dementia in May, according to the Carter Center.

She has now "entered hospice care at home. She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family," their grandson, Jason Carter, said in a brief statement.

He also thanked well-wishers for the "outpouring of love and support."

The family announced in February this year that Jimmy Carter (99) entered hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia – the same modest house he and Rosalynn have lived in since the 1960s.