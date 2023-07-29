Biden acknowledges seventh grandchild for first time

Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Friday publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild for the first time – a four-year-old girl his son Hunter fathered with an Arkansas woman – after Republican criticism of his failure to recognize her.

President Joe Biden has publicly acknowledged the fifth child of his son, Hunter Biden, for the first time. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

"This is not a political issue, it's a family matter," the president said in a statement to People magazine about the girl, Navy Joan Roberts.



"Our son Hunter and Navy's mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward."

Biden said he and his wife Jill "only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."

People cited an unnamed source familiar with the situation as saying that a child support dispute between Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts, settled last month, had affected how the First Couple interacted with their grandchild.

"You have to remember there were some fairly contentious legal proceedings between Navy's parents happening until just a few weeks ago. As grandparents, the Bidens are following Hunter's lead," the source said.