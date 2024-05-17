Biden administration to end Powder River Basin coal leasing in major win for environmentalists

Buffalo, Wyoming - President Joe Biden 's government on Thursday announced a plan to end coal leases in the Powder River Basin, the nation's largest coal-producing region, drawing condemnation from the mining sector and praise from environmentalists.

A coal loader vehicle drives through an open pit mine in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

The news comes as the world's second largest economy continues its shift away from coal, the most carbon-intensive fossil fuel, which has seen its output decline by more than 25% since 2017 as it struggles to compete with lower cost natural gas and with renewable energy.



Biden has also targeted coal power plants with tough new rules requiring them to almost eliminate all their carbon dioxide output in the 2030s using carbon capture technology or shut down altogether.

The Group of Seven countries last month likewise set a time limit for phasing out coal-fired power plants in the middle of the next decade.

The proposed amendment to the Buffalo Field Office's land use plan was made without fanfare in a statement from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), kicking off a 30-day protest period, with a final order due later.

It won't affect current coal leases in the region, which spans southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming.

The statement noted the Powder River Basin coal industry has been in decline since 2008.