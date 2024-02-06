Prospect of second Trump presidency sparks fears of climate dystopia

Washington DC - Allies and advisors of Donald Trump said his administration would considerably ramp up attacks on climate protections should he win a second term in the White House.

A second Donald Trump presidency is alarming climate advocates and scientists. © CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / AFP

"Trump will undo everything Biden has done, he will move more quickly and go further than he did before," Myron Ebell, who helmed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) transition team for Trump’s first term as president, told The Guardian. "He will act much more expeditiously to impose his agenda."

These actions include accelerating fossil fuel production and continuing to lease public lands and waters for drilling, risking severe and lasting damage in a precarious moment for people and planet.

Dismantling Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would be the icing on Trump's cake. The sweeping legislation, passed on party lines and signed into law in August 2022, called for nearly $370 billion in funding for clean energy projects and electric vehicles.

While repealing the IRA outright may prove difficult, there are other steps a hypothetical second Trump administration could take, including doing away with government consideration of carbon emission damages, curbing the power of the EPA to enforce pollution rules, and once again withdrawing the US from the Paris climate accord.

Such actions align with recent Trump campaign rally statements, in which he has said the US should do away with "crooked Joe Biden’s insane electric vehicle mandate" and instead "drill, baby, drill."