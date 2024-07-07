Biden administration under fire for reinstating controversial Trump-era hunting practice

Washington DC - President Joe Biden and his administration are receiving backlash for recently reinstating a controversial hunting practice that was implemented by his predecessor and Republican rival Donald Trump .

The administration of President Joe Biden (r.) recently reinstated controversial hunting rules implemented by his predecessor, Donald Trump (l.) © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The National Parks Service recently submitted a filing with the Federal Register announcing that they have "[amended] regulations for sport hunting and trapping in national preserves in Alaska to prohibit bear-baiting and clarify trapping regulations."

According to The Guardian, the practices target bears and wolves in an effort to eliminate predators of caribou, and allows hunters to kill pups and cubs in their dens.

Some critics have called the practices "barbaric" and have argued that they are potentially destroying the predator populations in Alaska.

In 2015, former president Barack Obama's administration banned a number of the practices, but the Trump administration reimplemented many of them when he took office.

The Biden administration previously proposed the idea of reimplementing Obama's rules but has instead chosen to republish many of the Trump-era rules, which has drawn criticism from animal and environmental rights advocates.

The changes come as Biden is struggling with his re-election campaign. He has received calls from fellow Democrats to drop out of the race after he gave a poor performance during a recent debate with Trump.