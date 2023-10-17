Biden campaign mocks Trump with stunning Truth Social move

Washington DC - President Joe Biden may be getting older, but his sense of humor is clearly still intact as he and his campaign recently trolled Donald Trump by joining his Truth Social platform!

US President Joe Biden's re-election campaign created an account on Donald Trump's Truth Social platform on Monday. © Collage: Alon Skuy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Frederic J. Brown / AFP

On Monday afternoon, the account, titled Biden-Harris HQ, made its first post, writing: "Well. Let's see how this goes. Converts welcome!"

The account has since shared videos, mostly of other Republican candidates criticizing Trump, his policies, and the promises he failed to deliver on during his presidency.

After Trump was banned from multiple social media platforms in wake of the January 6 Capitol riots, he created Truth Social as an "alternative to the tyranny of Big Tech" with a supposed emphasis on freedom of speech.

The platform has served as his direct line to his MAGA base, and the prime source for far-right leaning news and commentary.

An official for Biden's campaign told Fox News that the intention with the account is to combat "mis and disinformation," and described it as "going into the lion's den to point out Republicans' hypocrisy, and have a little fun at their own expense."

"There's very little 'truth' happening on Truth Social, but at least now it'll be a little fun," the official added.