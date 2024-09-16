Biden claims Secret Service has a problem in response to apparent Trump assassination attempt

Washington DC - President Joe Biden said Monday that the Secret Service needs more personnel to perform its duties after a second apparent assassination attempt against Donald Trump .

President Joe Biden said the Secret Service "needs more help" after a gunman was foiled in what appeared to be another attempt to assassinate Donald Trump. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"One thing I want to make clear, the (Secret) Service needs more help, and I think the Congress should respond to their needs," Biden told reporters at the White House.



"I think we may need more personnel."

Biden also said "Thank God the president's OK" following Sunday's incident in which the Secret Service opened fire on a gunman, who was later arrested, at Trump's golf course in Florida and named as Ryan Routh.

The 58-year-old has a particular fixation on Russia's war on Ukraine, and had previously been interviewed by media outlets in relation to his efforts to help Kyiv repel the invasion. Although previously a Trump voter, according to his posts on X, Routh seemed to have soured on the ex-president.

The Secret Service is facing renewed scrutiny less than two months after it failed to spot a would-be assassin who took a shot at the Republican at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.