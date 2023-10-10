Biden condemns "sheer evil" of Hamas attacks on Israel

Washington DC - President Joe Biden condemned the attacks by Hamas on US ally Israel as "sheer evil" in an emotional speech Tuesday, adding that Washington is ready to deploy more military assets to the region.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel in the State Dining Room of the White House October 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. © Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

The Palestinian militant group Hamas has carried out atrocities including murders of entire families and the rapes of women along with "stomach-turning reports of babies being killed," Biden said from the White House.

"There are moments in this life – I mean this literally – when a pure unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world," he said in a hushed voice during a televised speech. "This is an act of sheer evil."

Biden also confirmed that at least 14 Americans had died and that a number had been taken hostage by Hamas, which has threatened to kill hostages if Israel does not warn civilians of upcoming attacks on Gaza. It is unclear whether Hamas issues warnings to Israeli civilians of the same.

Biden, a long-time supporter of Israel, said that the United States would support Israel "today, tomorrow, as we always have."

Biden (80) added that he had one word – "Don't" – for any of Israel's adversaries who might try to get involved, in a clear message to long-term foe Iran, which backs Hamas.

The president's remarks were delayed by more than an hour while he and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "discuss our support for Israel."

Biden earlier posted a picture of himself and Harris meeting with the top US military, intelligence, and diplomatic officials in the secure White House Situation Room.

He said on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, that they "sat down with our teams to receive a situation update on the terrorist attack in Israel and to direct next steps."

"We connected with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss coordination to support Israel, deter hostile actors, and protect innocent people," he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CIA chief William Burns were among those in the room, while Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top military officer Charles "CQ" Brown could be seen joining by video from a NATO meeting in Brussels.

The State Department, meanwhile, announced that Blinken would be visiting Israel to show "solidarity and support" on Thursday.