Biden reappears with massive scar after undergoing surgery to remove skin cancer

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware - Three months after his prostate cancer diagnosis, former President Joe Biden reappeared in public with a scar after having surgery to remove skin cancer lesions from his forehead.

Former President Joe Biden underwent surgery to remove a skin cancer on his forehead. © AFP/Scott Olson/Getty Images

Biden's spokesperson, Kelly Scully, confirmed that he had a Mohs surgery to remove a skin cancer after he was spotted leaving a church in Delaware with a sizable scar on his forehead.

Mohs surgery is a time-consuming but highly accurate technique used to remove skin cancer while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible.

During the process, surgeons delicately remove thin layers of tissue one by one and analyze each for cancerous cells, repeating the process until they have removed all affected skin.

It is unclear when exactly Biden had the procedure, but it's thought to have taken place sometime in the last week or so, due to the timing of the scar's appearance on his forehead.

The news is yet another medical challenge for the former president, who in May announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer that had metastasized to the bone.

The diagnosis will see him face serious treatments that may include chemotherapy and radiation. It was described at the time as aggressive but hormone-sensitive, making it susceptible to treatment.