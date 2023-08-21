Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage and meet survivors of Maui wildfires

Honolulu, Hawaii - President Joe Biden was heading to Hawaii on Monday to view the widespread damage from the recent Maui wildfires , meet with survivors, and fend off political criticism that his government was too slow to respond to the disaster.

President Joe Biden is set to visit Hawaii on Monday in the aftermath of devastating wildfires. © REUTERS

There were no immediate details on the precise itinerary awaiting Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, or the identities of those they would meet as they arrive nearly two weeks after ferocious, wind-whipped blazes claimed at least 114 lives – and likely many more.



Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), said, however, that "he is going to be able to see what I saw when I went to Maui last week, and just really experience the complete and utter devastation that this town had experienced.

"But he's also going to be able to talk with people and hear their stories and provide a sense of hope and assurance that the federal government is going to be with them," Criswell said Sunday on ABC's This Week.

In a statement Sunday Biden said, "I know how profoundly loss can impact a family and a community and I know nothing can replace the loss of life. I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy."

Biden issued a major-disaster declaration on August 10, two days after the devastating fires, to expedite federal funding and assistance to the area.

But some critics, including disgruntled survivors in Hawaii and some Republicans hoping to face Biden in next year's presidential election, say federal aid has been inadequate and poorly organized.

Former president Donald Trump said it was "disgraceful" that his successor had not responded more quickly, though White House spokespeople have said Biden delayed his trip so as not to distract officials and rescuers on the ground from recovery efforts.