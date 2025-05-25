Biden makes first public appearances after devastating cancer diagnosis

Salisbury, Connecticut - Former President Joe Biden recently made his first public appearance since he revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Former President Joe Biden (l.) recently made his first public appearances after announcing his cancer diagnosis to celebrate his grandson's graduation. © Chris KLEPONIS / POOL / AFP

Former First Lady Jill Biden recently shared a photo on her Instagram story of herself and her husband posing with their grandson, Robert "Hunter" Biden II, and other family members.



The two were attending their grandson's graduation from Salisbury High School in Connecticut on Friday, May 23.



"Proud Nana and Pop! Congratulations Hunter – we are so proud of you," Jill captioned the photo.

The day before, the Biden family appeared to have dinner at The Woodland Restaurant in nearby Lakeville.

The restaurant shared a photo of the former president with a big smile, and said he was "gracious and thoughtful in conversations with staff and guests."

"We very much enjoyed such decency and humility from our President," the establishment added in their post.

The outings mark Biden's first public appearances since he announced last Sunday that he had been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer, which scored a 9 out of 10 on the Gleason scale and was found with metastasis to the bone.

On a hopeful note, Biden's office said, "The cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."