Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with "aggressive" prostate cancer

© Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 82-year-old Democrat revealed the diagnosis in a statement via his personal office on Sunday.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the message began.

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," it continued.

Although "this represents a more aggressive form of the disease," the statement said that "the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

The text went on to say that he and his family are currently in the process of reviewing possible treatment options with doctors.

Biden underwent surgery twice in 1988 for brain aneurysms. In 2023, he had a skin lesion – a basal cell carcinoma – removed from his chest. He also previously had non-melanoma skin cancers removed.

His son Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015.

This diagnosis comes on the heels of a renewed national conversation over whether Joe Biden had been mentally fit to run against Republican candidate Donald Trump in the last US presidential election.