Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with "aggressive" prostate cancer
Washington DC - Former US President Joe Biden has revealed that he is suffering from an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.
The 82-year-old Democrat revealed the diagnosis in a statement via his personal office on Sunday.
"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the message began.
"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," it continued.
Although "this represents a more aggressive form of the disease," the statement said that "the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."
The text went on to say that he and his family are currently in the process of reviewing possible treatment options with doctors.
Biden underwent surgery twice in 1988 for brain aneurysms. In 2023, he had a skin lesion – a basal cell carcinoma – removed from his chest. He also previously had non-melanoma skin cancers removed.
His son Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015.
This diagnosis comes on the heels of a renewed national conversation over whether Joe Biden had been mentally fit to run against Republican candidate Donald Trump in the last US presidential election.
The reignited discussion was spurred on by a 2023 recording of Biden being leaked to the public on Saturday. In the audio, Biden speaks hesitantly and appears to struggle when asked to recall important dates and events.
Biden's disastrous performance in a June 2024 debate with Trump led to then-Vice President Kamala Harris replacing him in the election, eventually losing out to Trump.
Cover photo: Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP