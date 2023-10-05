Biden makes screeching border wall U-turn as Trump responds to announcement

Washington DC - The Biden administration quietly announced plans on Thursday to add to the border wall with Mexico – extending construction of the barrier that was a signature policy of Donald Trump .

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a notice in the US Federal Register there was "an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries."



The new section of wall will be built in the "high illegal entry" Rio Grande Valley Sector of the US-Mexico border, Mayorkas said, where there have been more than 245,000 illegal entrants this fiscal year.

Biden had promised that there would not be "another foot of wall constructed" under his administration. On the day he took office in January 2021, he also announced in a proclamation that no more taxpayer funds would be allocated to build a border wall.

"Building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution," he said.