Biden nominates Julie Su for crucial labor secretary role

Washington DC - President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he would nominate Julie Su, the deputy secretary of labor and the preferred choice of the Congressional Black Caucus, to become secretary of the Department of Labor.

Su would replace Marty Walsh, who is leaving in March to become executive director of the National Hockey League Players’ Association.



"Julie is a tested and experienced leader, who will continue to build a stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive economy that provides Americans a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead," Biden said in a statement.

"Over several decades, Julie has led the largest state labor department in the nation, cracked down on wage theft, fought to protect trafficked workers, increased the minimum wage, created good-paying, high-quality jobs, and established and enforced workplace safety standards."

Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, praised the choice. "I look forward to working with her to protect workers’ rights and build the trade union movement in this country," he said in a statement.

Walsh also praised Su as "an incredible leader" in his departure note to the Labor Department staff in mid-February.