Biden provokes backlash with off-the-cuff "dictator" comments about Xi Jinping

Kentfield, California - US President Joe Biden equated his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping with "dictators" on Tuesday as he addressed a Democratic Party donors reception.

Speaking at a campaign fundraiser in Kentfield, California, Biden said Xi had been angered over an incident in February when an alleged Chinese spy balloon flew over the US before being shot down by American military jets.



"The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment is he didn't know it was there," Biden said.

"I'm serious. That was the great embarrassment for dictators, when they didn't know what happened."

"That wasn't supposed to be going where it was... and he didn't know about it," Biden said of Xi. "When it got shot down he was very embarrassed and he denied it was even there."

He also claimed that "China has real economic difficulties" and that China's president "wants to have a relationship [with the US] again."

The comments came just a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Xi, holding talks that were described as largely positive.