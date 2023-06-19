China's Xi Jinping makes positive comments after meeting with Blinken

Beijing, China - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese President Xi Jinping "made progress" in Beijing on Monday, amid heightened tensions between the rival powers.

The meeting, only confirmed at the last minute, came on the second day of the US envoy's trip to China.



Xi described the talks as "very good" and said that the "two sides also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues."

"State-to-state interaction should always be based on mutual respect and sincerity," Xi said, adding that he hoped Blinken's visit would help "stabilize China-US relations."

It was the first visit by a US secretary of state to China since 2018. The announcement that Xi would talk to Blinken is seen as a special gesture, and a sign that Beijing aims to cool the soaring tensions between the rival powers.

The talks with Xi came after two days of intensive bilateral diplomacy.

Blinken also met China's top foreign policy official Wang Yi on Monday, who ranks above Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing's power hierarchy.

According to state media, Wang said that Blinken's visit came at a "critical juncture in Sino-US relations," which were in a "downward spiral."

Wang asked the US side to stop hyping up the "China threat theory," CCTV reported him as saying.