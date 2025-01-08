Biden says he would have defeated Trump if he had stayed in the 2024 race

Washington DC - President Joe Biden has revealed that he thinks he would have defeated Donald Trump if he had stayed in the 2024 presidential race.

In a recent interview, President Joe Biden (r.) revealed that he believes he could have beaten Donald Trump if he hadn't dropped out of the presidential race. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN & Chris Kleponis / AFP

On Wednesday, USA Today published an extensive interview in which Biden discussed a range of topics as he prepares to depart the White House on January 20 when Trump is sworn into office.

At one point, Biden was asked if he believed he would have won if he hadn't dropped out of the race, to which he responded, "It's presumptuous to say that, but I think yes."

When asked if he thought he had the "vigor" to survive another four-year term, Biden said, "I don't know."

Back in July, Biden dropped out of the race, caving into pressure from his fellow Democrats to step aside over concerns over his age and mental decline.

He was replaced as the Democratic nominee by his Vice President Kamala Harris, who ultimately lost to Trump in November after gaining only 226 electoral votes against his 312.

Biden told the outlet that his view was based on his reviews of polling, but polls around the time he dropped out had him trailing Trump in most battleground states.