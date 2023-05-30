Biden threatens Uganda with serious consequences over anti-gay law

Washington DC - President Joe Biden slammed Uganda's draconian new law against homosexuality as a grave human rights violation, and threatened to cut aid and investment in the east African country.

Biden called for the immediate repeal of the bleak new measures, which state among other things that "engaging in acts of homosexuality" in Uganda would be an offense punishable with life imprisonment.



"The enactment of Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act is a tragic violation of universal human rights," Biden said in a statement, joining a chorus of condemnation after President Yoweri Museveni signed the measures into law.

"No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or being subjected to violence and discrimination," Biden said. "It is wrong."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered his own condemnation, saying the United States was "deeply troubled" by the law's passage.

"Uganda's failure to safeguard the human rights of LGBTQ+ persons is part of a broader degradation of human rights protections that puts Ugandan citizens at risk," Blinken said in a statement.