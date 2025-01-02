Biden to reward Liz Cheney for Trump criticism with second-highest civilian award
Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Thursday will award the Presidential Citizens Medal to ex-Republican congresswoman and Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney.
The former Wyoming representative, along with 19 other prominent figures, will be awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal for "exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens," the White House said in a statement.
Other recipients of the medal – the second-highest civilian award – will include former US senator Chris Dodd, ex-congresswoman Carolyn McCarthy and current lawmaker Bennie Thompson, who chaired the House committee that investigated Trump's role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
Cheney, who is the daughter of former vice-president Dick Cheney, served as the vice-chair of the committee.
Describing Liz Cheney, the White House said Thursday that she "has raised her voice – and reached across the aisle – to defend our Nation and the ideals we stand for: Freedom. Dignity. And decency."
"Her integrity and intrepidness remind us all what is possible if we work together," it added.
Trump hints at "big trouble" for Liz Cheney
Cheney has become a prominent anti-Trump voice within the Republican party in recent years, but she lost her congressional seat in 2022 to a pro-Trump candidate.
She also campaigned alongside Vice-President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.
Despite her public criticism of Trump, she voted in line with the then-president's position over 90% of the time as a congresswoman.
Trump is set to return to the White House on January 20 and has vowed to get revenge on political adversaries.
The Republican said in a social media post last month that "Liz Cheney could be in a lot of trouble based on the evidence obtained by the subcommittee, which states that 'numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney, and these violations should be investigated by the FBI.'"
A Republican-led congressional panel in December accused Cheney of witness tampering when she helped lead the probe into the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters.
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP