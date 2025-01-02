Biden to reward Liz Cheney for Trump criticism with second-highest civilian award

Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Thursday will award the Presidential Citizens Medal to ex-Republican congresswoman and Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney.

President Joe Biden will award ex- Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney the Presidential Citizens Medal. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP

The former Wyoming representative, along with 19 other prominent figures, will be awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal for "exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens," the White House said in a statement.

Other recipients of the medal – the second-highest civilian award – will include former US senator Chris Dodd, ex-congresswoman Carolyn McCarthy and current lawmaker Bennie Thompson, who chaired the House committee that investigated Trump's role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Cheney, who is the daughter of former vice-president Dick Cheney, served as the vice-chair of the committee.

Describing Liz Cheney, the White House said Thursday that she "has raised her voice – and reached across the aisle – to defend our Nation and the ideals we stand for: Freedom. Dignity. And decency."

"Her integrity and intrepidness remind us all what is possible if we work together," it added.