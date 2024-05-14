Biden turns tables on Trump with increasingly personal attacks

Washington DC - From joking that he wished Donald Trump had injected bleach to mocking him for falling asleep in his trial, Joe Biden is doing his best to get underneath his rival's notoriously thin skin.

US President Joe Biden (r.) has stepped up his attempts to rile up Donald Trump with insults, jokes, and nicknames ahead of the 2024 election. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP

Biden and his campaign have ramped up personal attacks on the Republican with just six months until November's US presidential election, with the 81-year-old taking an aggressively sarcastic and derisive tone.



In doing so, they are trying to flip the script on a man who also loves to dish out political insults. But Biden's 2024 campaign insists it's not gratuitous and is designed to get across a political message.

"President Biden and our campaign are going to make clear the fundamental choice voters face in this election," Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer told AFP.

"Donald Trump promised to make America great, instead he made America like him: jobless, weak, and diminished," he said. "Joe Biden's campaign is about the American people and the future he believes we can all build together."

The real estate magnate has always been good at dominating the news cycle with outlandish statements and political attacks. For years, he's mocked Biden over his age, despite being only four years younger at 77.

But the Democrat is now gunning for his own headlines.