Biden says "something snapped" in Trump after losing 2020 election

Seattle, Washington - President Joe Biden recently shared some pointed criticism of his Republican challenger Donald Trump and his refusal to let go of his 2020 election loss.

During a private fundraising event on Saturday, President Joe Biden (r.) criticized his rival Donald Trump and his persistent 2020 election denialism. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Almond NGAN / AFP

According to CNN, Biden gave a speech to supporters during a private fundraiser at the home of former Microsoft executive Jon Shirley on Saturday, and he didn't at all mince his words when talking about his rival.

"It's clear that… when [Trump] lost in 2020, something snapped in him," Biden explained. "He's not only obsessed with losing in 2020, he's clearly unhinged. Just listen to what he's telling people."

"We feel good about the state of the race, but we know the race is close," he added.

Since losing in 2020, Trump and his most loyal allies have continued to push his unfounded claim the election was stolen from him, despite the fact that dozens of court cases across the country did not find any examples of voter fraud as suggested.

As Trump prepares to face off with Biden again in November, he has ramped up his most controversial rhetoric and has teased the idea that he will not accept the results of the election if they are not to his satisfaction.

