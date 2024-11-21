Biden urged to use power to address mass incarceration before Trump takes office

Washington DC - In a new letter, more than 60 members of Congress urged President Joe Biden to use his clemency power to tackle the nation's mass incarceration crisis before he leaves office in January.

Representative Ayanna Pressley urges President Joe Biden to exercise his executive clemency authority in a news conference on Capitol Hill on November 20, 2024. © Screenshot/X/@RepPressley

"As you continue to deliver for the American people during the final months of your presidency, we urge you to use your executive clemency power to reunite families, address longstanding injustices in our legal system, and set our nation on the path toward ending mass incarceration," the lawmakers wrote in the letter, led by Representatives James Clyburn and Ayanna Pressley.

"Now is the time to use your clemency authority to rectify unjust and unnecessary criminal laws passed by Congress and draconian sentences given by judges," the letter continued.

During a Wednesday press conference on Capitol Hill, Pressley noted that around 50% of adults around the US have had an immediate family member incarcerated.

"That is a tragedy, and it is a damning commentary of the state of our nation," the Massachusetts Democrat said. "But there is a solution, and clemency is a part of that solution."

Pressley suggested the president prioritize elderly and chronically ill people, people with unjustified sentencing disparities (as in the case of crack v. powder cocaine), people on death row, and women who were punished for defending themselves against abuse.

According to the Office of the Pardon Attorney, Biden has over 12,000 clemency requests and nearly 4,000 pardon requests pending – with 60 days left in office to act.