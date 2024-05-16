Biden uses executive privilege to block Republicans from classified doc interviews

Washington DC - President Joe Biden has decided to assert executive privilege to block Republicans from receiving an audio recording of his classified documents probe interviews.

On Thursday, White House Counsel Edward Siskel sent a letter to The House Oversight and Judiciary Chair James Comer and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, alerting them of the president's decision.

"Because of the President's longstanding commitment to protecting the integrity, effectiveness, and independence of the Department of Justice and its law enforcement investigations, he has decided to assert executive privilege over the recordings," Siskel wrote.

Siskel went on to accuse Republicans of planning to "distort" and "manipulate" the recordings "for partisan political purposes" and argued that releasing them "risks harming future law enforcement investigations."

Siskel also noted in his letter that the president has complied with the committee's subpoena, and transcripts of the interviews have already been provided.

The letter came after the committee subpoenaed for the recordings, which were conducted last year with Biden and his ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, during special counsel Robert Hur's investigation into classified documents the president had taken from the White House and later turned over.