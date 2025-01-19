Biden's decline covered up for months by six people, new report claims

By Evan Williams

Washington, DC - Six individuals were not only well aware of outgoing-President Joe Biden's decline, but actively covered it up during his failed re-election campaign, according to bombshell new report.

A new report suggests that six particular people covered up Joe Biden's physical and mental decline during the presidential election.

An in-depth report by the New York Times said just six individuals were primarily responsible from hiding

According to insiders who spoke with the paper, Biden's strategist Mike Donilon brought up the issue of age as early as mid-2022, telling him that "Your biggest issue is the perception of age."

In an interview with USA Today on January 5, Biden seemed to acknowledge that issue when he pondered the question, "Who know what I'm going to be when I'm 86 years old?"

"I wasn't looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old, so I did talk about passing the baton," he said at the time. "But I don't know. Who the hell knows?"

Jill and Hunter Biden's role in delaying the inevitable

Jill Biden was reportedly one of the pivotal figures in convincing the president to stay in the race, despite his obviously flagging capacities.
Jill Biden was reportedly one of the pivotal figures in convincing the president to stay in the race, despite his obviously flagging capacities.

According to interviews conducted by the NYT, Jill and Hunter Biden were instrumental in convincing Biden to stay in the race.

Meanwhile, Donilon and counselor Steve Ricchetti at times delayed sharing bad polling numbers with the Democrat to avoid ruffling feathers.

Biden's schedule was also tightly controlled by both Biden's deputy chief of staff, Annie Tomasini, and Jill Biden's top aide, Anthony Bernal.

Throughout the campaign, staff did everything to avoid any possible signs of the president's mental and physical decline, such as shortening the steps of Air Force One, using a teleprompter even during smaller-scale events, and covering up minor injuries.

Even after his decision to step down from the campaign, and Kamala Harris' subsequent loss to Donald Trump, many of Biden's advisors and family members still believe that he was robbed of a second term.

An unrepentant Jill Bide told the Washington Post that her husband could have served for another four years.

Cover photo: AFP/Ting Shen

