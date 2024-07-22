Biden's doctor shares update on Covid-19 symptoms after exit from 2024 race

Washington DC - President Joe Biden is on the road to recovery following his coronavirus infection, his doctor said on Monday.

"His symptoms have almost completely subsided," the 81-year-old president's personal physician, Kevin O'Connor, wrote in a letter published by the White House.

Biden's pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and temperature are still "absolutely normal," while his oxygen saturation in room air remains excellent, O'Connor said. "His lungs remain clear."

The president received his tenth dose of the antiviral drug Paxlovid on Monday morning and continues to fulfill all presidential duties, the doctor said.

It remains unclear whether Biden will continue to test positive for the virus.

Biden has been isolating himself in his private home in Rehoboth Beach in the state of Delaware since last Wednesday. It was also not clear when he will return to the White House in Washington and whether he will be able to maintain his schedule.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has traveled to the US capital to give a speech to both chambers of Congress on Wednesday and had planned to meet with Biden on Tuesday.