Israel's Netanyahu departs for "very important" Washington trip as protesters prepare to rally

Washington DC - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left for Washington Monday to deliver a speech to Congress this week, even has his government perpetrates a brutal assault on the people of Gaza .

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has departed for Washington as he prepares to speak to Congress and meet with President Joe Biden. © Nir Elias / POOL / AFP

Netanyahu called the visit a "very important trip" that comes at a time of "great political uncertainty," referring to President Joe Biden's decision not to seek re-election and as Washington pushes Israel to seek a ceasefire deal with Hamas.



Israel's longest-serving premier will on Wednesday become the first foreign leader to address a joint meeting of the two chambers four times – pulling ahead of Britain's Winston Churchill on three.

Netanyahu said that in his address to the Congress, he would "seek to anchor the bipartisan support that is so important for Israel."

"I will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle that regardless who the American people choose as their next president, Israel remains America's indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East," Netanyahu said in a statement released minutes before he departed from Ben Gurion airport.

Netanyahu will meet Biden during the visit to discuss how to achieve Israel's goals in the ongoing war. Biden will remain president until January 20 next year.

"In this time of war and uncertainty, it's important that Israel's enemies know that America and Israel stand together today, tomorrow and always," he said.