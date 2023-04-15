Biden's Ireland visit ends in tearful reunion with priest who gave last rites to his son

Ballina, Ireland - President Joe Biden 's historic tour of Ireland ended with an emotional day, during which he spoke of his "fierce pride in our Irish ancestry."

Biden made a passionate public speech in Ballina, County Mayo, on Friday evening in front of a crowd of thousands – where he described the relationship between the US and Ireland as "united by history, heritage and hope".



The president said his trip to the town "feels like coming home" and told spectators millions of Americans claim to have Irish heritage – adding: "More would if they could."

After landing at Ireland West Airport in the afternoon, the president broke down during a visit to Knock shrine following a chance meeting with Father Frank O'Grady, who gave the last rites to his son Beau Biden before he died of brain cancer in 2015.

His emotion-filled final day also saw Biden visit the Mayo Roscommon Hospice, where there is a plaque in memory of his late son.