Biden's New York City campaign trip disrupted by Palestine solidarity protests and arrests

New York, New York - President Joe Biden was greeted by protests and demands for an end to US funding for Israel's assault on Gaza during a visit to New York City on Wednesday.

Members of Jewish Voice for Peace join others in protesting President Joe Biden's visit to Manhattan on February 7, 2024, due to his continued support for Israel's unrelenting attacks on Gaza.

Biden hit the Big Apple this week for three private campaign events, but protesters took to the streets at his stops to express their outrage over his unwavering support for Israel's continued bombardment and siege of Gaza.

The "NYC says Genocide Joe Has Got to Go!" rallies saw peace activists from several organizations – including the Palestinian Youth Movement, Jewish Voice For Peace, the People's Forum NYC, the Answer Coalition, and more – turn out by the hundreds to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to US aid to Israel.

Scores of Jewish Voice For Peace members and allies lined up along 5th Avenue outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, attempting to block a Biden motorcade in solidarity with Palestine. Around 100 participants were arrested, the organization said.

An earlier protest saw hundreds of people gather at Columbus Circle near the site of a Biden fundraiser at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

Expected attendees at the Biden events included the likes of former Goldman Sachs managing partner Larry Linden, Bain Capital senior adviser Josh Bekenstein, real estate magnate Dan Tishman, and hedge fund founder Mark Gallogly.