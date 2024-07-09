Democrats propose celebrity-filled "Blitz Primary" to usher in Biden replacement

Washington DC - Two prominent Democrats are reportedly pushing a new plan to turn the act of replacing Joe Biden as the party's presidential nominee into a star -studded media event.

Democrats are reportedly pushing a plan that would have Joe Biden (r.) drop out of the presidential race and use celebrities to help bring in his replacement. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto, Robin van Lonkhuijsen / ANP / AFP, Adrian DENNIS / AFP, KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, & SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to Semafor, the plan, brought forth by former Biden campaign policy advisor Rosa Brooks and Democrat donor Ted Dintersmith, suggests the president would drop out of the race sometime in mid-July and unveil a new process called a "blitz primary" to name his replacement.

Potential candidates will then enter the race, and after a few days, party delegates will vote for the favorites, narrowing the race down to six contenders.

The lucky six will go on to participate in weekly forums to sell themselves to voters, which the plan envisions will be hosted by a number of big celebrities, such as Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey, in an attempt to "engage voters."

The same delegates that picked the six will ultimately vote on Biden's replacement, which will join the president, and hopefully former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, on stage at the party's convention in Chicago on August 19.

The proposed plan comes as Biden faces pressure to drop out following his concerning performance during his recent debate with Republican rival, Donald Trump.