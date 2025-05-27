FBI probes Biden White House cocaine incident after giving into right-wing conspiracies

Washington DC - The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is giving additional resources to, and in some cases reopening, investigations into Joe Biden 's White House, one of which includes a bag of cocaine.

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino announced on Monday that the bureau will double down on its effort to root out corruption during the Biden years.

"We made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases," Bongino said in a post on X.

"These cases are the DC pipe bombing investigation, the cocaine discovery at the prior administration's White House, and the leak of the Supreme Court Dobbs case."



Some of the cases set to be re-investigated seem to come as a response to criticism by MAGA supporters that the FBI failed to expose wrongdoings during the Biden administration.

One such investigation is into the July 2023 discovery of cocaine in the White House. The case was used as an attack point against Biden, whose son, Hunter, has struggled with drug addiction.

Some accused Hunter Biden of being the source of the cocaine, but no evidence to support such claims has ever surfaced. Ultimately, the FBI closed the case due to a lack of DNA evidence.

Bongino previously weighed in on the cocaine incident, using his MAGA-aligned podcast to claim that there is evidence linking the cocaine to Biden's inner circle, at least according to an anonymous whistleblower.

No proof was made public by Bongino, and the case remained closed until he and FBI director Kash Patel reopened it.