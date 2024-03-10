Florida representative apologizes for bizarre meme of Biden ogling Sydney Sweeney

Democratic Representative from Florida Jared Moskowitz deleted a tweet showing a meme of Joe Biden supposedly reacting to actress Sydney Sweeney's cleavage in a low-cut top. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Democrat quickly deleted the X post, which featured a pic of a wide-eyed Biden – taken at Thursday's State of the Union address – next to one of Sweeney wearing a low-cut dress during her SNL monologue.

Moskowitz admitted that the post, which he captioned with an emoji of cartoon eyes looking sideways, was "inappropriate."

He later responded to an X user who suggested the Biden photo best described the reaction of his own campaign manager to the gaff.

"Exactly how it went down," Moskowitz wrote.

The Florida rep. wasn't the only congressman to put his foot in his mouth on International Women's Day.

Senator Tommy Tuberville decided to defend his fellow Republican Katie Britt's confusing kitchen rebuttal to Biden's State of the Union by saying that the politician was "picked as a housewife, not just a senator."