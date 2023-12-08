Hunter Biden blasts "sick" Republicans in Moby interview as Joe Biden ducks questions

Washington DC - A day after being hit with nine counts of tax evasion as part of a new indictment, Hunter Biden complained that Republicans are out to get him.

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden (r.) told musician Moby that he thinks Republicans are trying to get to his father through him. © Collage: REUTERS & Screenshot/Instagram/Moby

The 53-year-old son of President Joe Biden was accused on Thursday of evading at least $1.4 million in tax between 2016 and 2020.

This marked the second time he has been charged by a special counsel investigating his personal and business dealings.

But in a new interview with musician Moby, Biden focused his ire on Republican politicians.

"What they’re trying to do," he told Moby, according to the Huffington Post, "is they're trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle, and so therefore destroying a presidency in that way."

Taking a jab at some of his biggest critics in Congress – in particular, far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene – the Yale-trained lawyer called them "sad, very, very sick people" who he speculated were traumatized.

"They’ve decided that they are going to turn into an evil that they decide that they’re going to inflict on the rest of the world."