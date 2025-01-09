Hunter Biden's Los Angeles home reportedly burned to the ground as wildfires rage

Los Angeles, California - A Los Angeles home owned by Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden , has reportedly been destroyed by wildfires raging through the city.

A luxury home in Los Angeles owned by President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden (r.), was reportedly burned to the ground by a wildfire. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Late Wednesday evening, the Daily Mail published photos showing what was left of the four million dollar "three-bedroom, three-bath 1950s idyll with panoramic views over the Pacific."

The first son owned the house with his wife, Melissa Cohen, and reportedly rented it out for $15,800 a month.

During a press conference in Santa Monica on Thursday morning, President Biden mentioned that his son and daughter-in-law lived in the area.

"They got a notification yesterday their home was probably burned to the ground," he added. "Today, it appears that maybe [it's] still standing, but I'm not sure."

In recent days, wildfires have been raging across the Los Angeles area, burning over 2,000 structures, forcing residents to evacuate, and taking the lives of five people.