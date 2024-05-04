Japan hits back after Biden's "xenophobic" comment sparks controversy

Tokyo, Japan - Japan hit back Saturday at US President Joe Biden 's comments about the Asian ally being "xenophobic" like China and Russia, calling the remark "unfortunate" and misguided.

US President Joe Biden (r.) suggest Japan is a "xenophobic" country in remarks that drew a strong response from the Asian ally. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Biden lumped together allies Japan and India with rivals China and Russia at a recent campaign event, arguing the four economic powers were struggling because of their unwillingness to accept immigrants.



"Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan in trouble? Why is Russia in trouble? And India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants," the president said on Wednesday.

"One of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants," the president added.

In response, Tokyo on Saturday said it was "unfortunate that comments not based on an accurate understanding of Japan's policy were made", according to a government statement.

The Japanese government had already delivered this message to the White House and explained once again about its policies and stances, the statement said.