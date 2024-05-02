Biden calls ally Japan "xenophobic" along with India, China

Washinton DC - Japan and India are struggling economically because they are "xenophobic," President Joe Biden told a campaign event, lumping the US foreign allies in with rivals China and Russia as countries rejecting immigrants .

"Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan in trouble? Why is Russia in trouble? And India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants," Biden said on Wednesday, with a transcript not made public until Thursday.



The 81-year-old Democrat, who is seeking reelection against Republican rival Donald Trump in the November presidential vote, made the remarks at a campaign fundraising event in Washington marking the start of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month.

Such events are neither filmed nor recorded, but a small number of journalists attend and provide a written account.

"One of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants," the president said.

While China and Russia are considered US rivals, Biden's remarks on Japan and India came as a surprise.