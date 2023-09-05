Jill Biden gets bad Covid news as White House issues update on president

Washington DC - First lady Jill Biden on Monday tested positive for Covid-19, the White House said, which her husband, President Joe Biden , so far not affected.

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, with President Joe Biden so far negative. © REUTERS

Jill Biden is experiencing "only mild symptoms," her office said, and will remain in the couple's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.



The 72-year-old last tested positive for Covid a year ago.

President Biden, meanwhile, was administered a Covid test Monday evening and tested negative, the White House said, adding that he will continue regular testing and monitor for symptoms.

He also tested positive last year in July, then experienced a rebound after initially being cleared. The 80-year-old eventually came out of isolation in early August 2022.

The US has been experiencing a rise in Covid cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, with several new variants under observation.