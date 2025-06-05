Trump orders probe into "conspiracy" to cover up Biden's health decline

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered an investigation into what Republicans claim was a "conspiracy" to cover up Joe Biden's declining cognitive health.

President Donald Trump has issued a memorandum calling for an investigation into an alleged "conspiracy" to cover up his predecessor Joe Biden's declining cognitive health. © REUTERS The move, which was slammed by Biden, is the latest in a long-running campaign by Trump – with the backing of Republican Party politicians and their cheerleaders in the conservative media – to discredit his predecessor. But it also comes as a growing chorus of Democrats begin to acknowledge the former president appeared to have been slipping in recent years. Those concerns were thrown into stark relief by a disastrous debate performance against Trump during last year's presidential campaign, in which the then-81-year-old stumbled over his words and repeatedly lost his train of thought. Donald Trump Trump is reportedly fuming at the Supreme Court justices he nominated "In recent months, it has become increasingly apparent that former President Biden's aides abused the power of Presidential signatures through the use of an autopen to conceal Biden's cognitive decline," a presidential memorandum issued Wednesday reads. "This conspiracy marks one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history." "The American public was purposefully shielded from discovering who wielded the executive power, all while Biden's signature was deployed across thousands of documents to effect radical policy shifts."

Biden denies "ridiculous and false" allegations

Former President Joe Biden has denied allegations that he was not making the decisions during his tenure. © MANDEL NGAN/Pool via REUTERS Biden vehemently denied the allegations. "Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations," he said in a statement shared with AFP. "Any suggestion that I didn't is ridiculous and false," he said, slamming the ordered probe as "nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation." Donald Trump Trump White House abruptly replaces president's official portrait Republicans have long claimed that Biden was suffering from intellectual decline even as the White House pressed ahead with major legislation and presidential decrees during his term. They cite his infrequent public appearances, as well as his apparent unwillingness to sit for interviews, as evidence of what they say was a man incapable of doing the demanding job of Commander-in-Chief of the US. They insist that those around him covered up his physical and cognitive decline, taking decisions on his behalf and using a device that could reproduce his signature to allow them to continue to run the country in his name.

Trump doubles down on autopen conspiracy

Donald Trump's memorandum is also targeting executive actions Biden took in his final years in office. © REUTERS "The Counsel to the President, in consultation with the Attorney General and the head of any other relevant executive department or agency... shall investigate... whether certain individuals conspired to deceive the public about Biden's mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President," Trump's memorandum says. The probe will also look at "the circumstances surrounding Biden's supposed execution of numerous executive actions during his final years in office (including) the policy documents for which the autopen was used (and) who directed that the President's signature be affixed." Biden's calamitous debate performance ultimately sank his bid for reelection, with key Democratic Party figures soon calling for him to drop out of the race. But it was only several weeks later, after unsuccessful attempts to quieten his critics, that he withdrew, anointing his Vice President Kamala Harris, who eventually lost to Trump. The Democratic Party is increasingly riven by squabbles about whether Biden could have been forced to step down earlier to give the party chance to find a more popular presidential candidate. Biden's former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday criticized the in-fighting by the Democrats, calling it a "betrayal" of Biden and announcing her departure from the party as a result. The fight has been given oxygen with the publication of a book by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson that claims the former president's inner circle connived to keep him from public view because of his decline, which included forgetting familiar faces like Hollywood star and party stalwart George Clooney.