Joe Biden responds to Jacksonville shooting as Ron DeSantis gets booed

Washington DC - President Joe Biden condemned the racist attack in which a white man shot and killed three Black people at a Jacksonville store on Saturday – the same day the country reflected on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.

"Even as we continue searching for answers, we must say clearly and forcefully that white supremacy has no place in America," Biden said Sunday in a statement. "We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin."



Law enforcement, Biden said, are treating the shooting as a possible hate crime and act of domestic terrorism. They're also opening a federal civil rights investigation.

"Hate must have no safe harbor," Biden added. "Silence is complicity and we must not remain silent."

His comments came a day after a white man shot to death three Black people inside a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida. Angela Michelle Carr (52), Anolt Joseph "AJ" Laguerre Jr. (19), and Jerrald Gallion (29), were killed in what authorities called a "racially motivated" attack.

The shooting happened just before 2 PM EDT, less than a mile from Edward Waters University, a small historically Black university. The shooter, who had also posted racist writings, later killed himself.