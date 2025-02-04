Joe Biden scores big talent agency deal weeks after leaving the White House

Washington DC - Former President Joe Biden has signed on with a talent agency, joining a number of high profile celebrities and politicians just weeks after leaving the White House.

Two weeks after leaving the White House, a talent agency announced on Monday that former President Joe Biden has signed on to their team. © MANDEL NGAN / POOL / AFP

On Monday, the Los Angeles-based Creative Artists Agency (CAA) shared the big news in an Instagram post, which comes exactly two weeks after he handed the presidency over to Donald Trump.

"President Biden is one of America's most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs," CAA Co-Chairman Richard Lovett said.

"His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility," he added. "We are profoundly honored to partner with him again."

The agency noted that Biden was previously signed with them from 2017 to 2020, during which they published his memoir, Promise Me, Dad, which chronicles his late son's battle with cancer.

The book was a bestseller, and was supported by a 42-date American Promise tour that sold more than 85,000 tickets nationwide.

CAA is one of the world's largest talent agencies, and home to a number of major celebrities, such as Hollywood star Meryl Streep and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart. It also works with a handful of politicians, including Michelle and Barack Obama.