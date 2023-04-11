President Biden officially ends Covid-19 national emergency

Washington DC - President Joe Biden has signed a bill that has officially put an end to the Covid-19 national emergency in the US.

The White House released a statement on Monday signalling that Biden signed the bipartisan resolution put forth by Congress which "terminates the national emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

According to AP News, the national emergency assured the government could do what it needed to mitigate damage done to the country's economic, welfare, and healthcare systems as a result of the pandemic.

The GOP-controlled House of Representatives passed the bill in February, while the majority of the Senate voted in favor last month.

Biden voiced his opposition to the bill in the past, but did vow to sign it if it made it to his desk.

"Since Congress voted to terminate the National Emergency earlier than anticipated, the Administration has worked to expedite its wind down and provide as much notice as possible to potentially impacted individuals," a White House official told CNN.

The measure was already scheduled to expire on May 11 along with the separate public health emergency, which allowed the government to provide safety net benefits and health assistance such as tests, vaccines, and treatments. The public emergency will remain in effect until its expiration date.