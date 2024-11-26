White House confirms Joe and Jill Biden's plans on Trump's inauguration day

Washington DC - President Joe Biden will attend Donald Trump 's inauguration in January, the White House said Monday, calling it a "commitment to our democratic values" despite Trump skipping Biden's own swearing-in.

Outgoing President Joe Biden (r.) and the first lady, Jill Biden, will attend Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Then-president Trump refused to attend Biden's inauguration in 2021, after falsely claiming his election win was fraudulent and whipping up a mob of supporters who stormed the US Capitol.

"The president promised that he would attend the inauguration of whomever won the election," Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates told reporters flying with Biden on Air Force One.

"He and the first lady are going to honor that promise and attend the inauguration."

Bates added: "He views that as an important demonstration of commitment to our democratic values and to honoring the will of the people, as we continue to provide an orderly and effective transition."

Despite basing his entire reelection campaign on highlighting Trump as "a primary threat to freedom and democracy," Biden has promised to provide Trump with the smooth transition that the Republican denied him.