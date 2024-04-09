Biden names Trump as "primary threat to freedom and democracy"

Washington DC - President Joe Biden called his Republican challenger Donald Trump the main threat to American democracy in an interview aired Tuesday on the main US Spanish-language TV network.

President Joe Biden (l.) called his Republican challenger, Donald Trump, the main threat to American democracy in an interview aired Tuesday.

Asked by Univision in the Oval Office what he considered the "primary threat to freedom and democracy at home," Biden said.

"Donald Trump. Seriously."



Biden referred to Trump's support for the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, inflicting "destruction and mayhem" in an attempt to overturn his election loss to Biden two months earlier.

Trump has praised what he calls the January 6 "patriots" central to his current election campaign, saying that if elected in November, he will issue pardons to the hundreds sentenced to prison for crimes including attacking police and seditious conspiracy.

Biden referred to congressional testimony that Trump had watched the riot for several hours on live television from the White House without attempting to intervene.

"The idea that he would sit in the office… and watch for hours the attack on the Capitol," Biden said, adding that Trump "uses phrases like you're gonna... eviscerate the Constitution [and] he's going to be a dictator on day one."

"I can't think of any other time, in my lifetime, in history that's occurred, that you've had somebody who's had this kind of attitude," Biden said.