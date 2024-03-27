Joe Lieberman, first Jewish candidate to seek US vice presidency, dies

Washington DC - Joe Lieberman , who made history as the first Jewish vice presidential candidate for a major US party and lately returned to the spotlight as a leader of a push for a third candidate in the 2024 election, reportedly died Wednesday.

Lieberman died in New York City at the age of 82 "due to complications from a fall," his family said in a statement.

Lieberman, a longtime senator from Connecticut, was most famous for his role at the heart of one of the most tense US elections in history, when he ran for vice president in Democrat Al Gore's 2000 bid.

Gore lost amid dramatic scenes to then Texas governor George W. Bush, with the decision coming down to a disputed vote count in Florida and a Supreme Court ruling ultimately giving Bush the electoral college majority.

Lieberman was the first Jew to be chosen for one of the country's major party tickets.

He was famous for his independent streak in sharply divided Washington politics.